Tatva Chintan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore in December 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 101.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2022 down 52.93% from Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.92 crore in December 2022 down 35.63% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2021.