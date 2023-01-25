 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tatva Chintan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore in December 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 101.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2022 down 52.93% from Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.92 crore in December 2022 down 35.63% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2021.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.54 84.04 101.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 113.54 84.04 101.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.92 57.22 71.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.70 -14.72 -26.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.50 9.20 8.22
Depreciation 2.38 2.31 2.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.58 23.41 25.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.46 6.63 20.68
Other Income 1.07 1.55 5.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.54 8.17 25.76
Interest 2.38 1.36 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.15 6.81 24.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.15 6.81 24.78
Tax 2.60 1.56 2.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.56 5.26 22.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.56 5.26 22.43
Equity Share Capital 22.17 22.17 22.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 2.37 10.12
Diluted EPS 4.76 2.37 10.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 2.37 10.12
Diluted EPS 4.76 2.37 10.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited