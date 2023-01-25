English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tatva Chintan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore in December 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 101.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2022 down 52.93% from Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.92 crore in December 2022 down 35.63% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2021.

    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.5484.04101.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.5484.04101.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.9257.2271.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.70-14.72-26.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.509.208.22
    Depreciation2.382.312.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5823.4125.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.466.6320.68
    Other Income1.071.555.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.548.1725.76
    Interest2.381.360.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.156.8124.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.156.8124.78
    Tax2.601.562.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.565.2622.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.565.2622.43
    Equity Share Capital22.1722.1722.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.762.3710.12
    Diluted EPS4.762.3710.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.762.3710.12
    Diluted EPS4.762.3710.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited