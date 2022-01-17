Tatva Chintan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.59 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.59 crore in December 2021 up 33.38% from Rs. 76.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2021 up 12.28% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2021 up 15.61% from Rs. 24.08 crore in December 2020.

Tatva Chintan EPS has increased to Rs. 10.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.94 in December 2020.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,815.20 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)