Tatva Chintan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.09 crore, down 27.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.09 crore in September 2022 down 27.12% from Rs. 123.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.11 crore in September 2022 down 78.06% from Rs. 32.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.73 crore in September 2022 down 67.11% from Rs. 38.70 crore in September 2021.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.02 in September 2021.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,490.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.63% over the last 12 months.