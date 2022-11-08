English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tatva Chintan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.09 crore, down 27.12% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.09 crore in September 2022 down 27.12% from Rs. 123.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.11 crore in September 2022 down 78.06% from Rs. 32.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.73 crore in September 2022 down 67.11% from Rs. 38.70 crore in September 2021.

    Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.02 in September 2021.

    Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,490.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.63% over the last 12 months.

    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.0988.40123.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.0988.40123.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.2251.2767.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.201.140.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.98-12.55-13.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.208.587.45
    Depreciation2.312.332.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.2724.7625.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.8712.8833.84
    Other Income1.551.832.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4214.7136.64
    Interest1.361.021.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.0613.7035.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.0613.7035.42
    Tax1.953.903.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.119.8032.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.119.8032.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.119.8032.41
    Equity Share Capital22.1722.1722.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.214.4215.02
    Diluted EPS3.214.4215.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.214.4215.02
    Diluted EPS3.214.4215.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals #Tatva Chintan #Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm