English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tatva Chintan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.51 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.51 crore in March 2023 up 26.37% from Rs. 98.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.95 crore in March 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.12 crore in March 2023 down 23.26% from Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2022.

    Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.90 in March 2022.

    Tatva Chintan shares closed at 1,829.10 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.50% returns over the last 6 months and -18.49% over the last 12 months.

    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.51120.6198.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.51120.6198.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.4156.9262.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.841.400.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.769.48-23.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3310.508.25
    Depreciation2.532.382.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.9024.4028.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7415.5319.80
    Other Income0.851.520.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5917.0520.16
    Interest3.202.831.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3914.2218.98
    Exceptional Items-3.59----
    P/L Before Tax7.8014.2218.98
    Tax-9.152.601.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.9511.6217.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.9511.6217.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.9511.6217.51
    Equity Share Capital22.1722.1722.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.655.247.90
    Diluted EPS7.655.247.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.655.247.90
    Diluted EPS7.655.247.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals #Tatva Chintan #Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am