    Tatva Chintan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.53 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.53 crore in March 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 108.67 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2022 down 17.09% from Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2022 down 17.55% from Rs. 27.06 crore in March 2021.

    Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.51 in March 2021.

    Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,478.80 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.53104.67108.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.53104.67108.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.7671.3048.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.730.781.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.75-26.908.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.258.226.89
    Depreciation2.152.081.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.5927.4519.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8021.7322.69
    Other Income0.354.722.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1626.4625.28
    Interest1.180.991.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.9825.4724.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.9825.4724.24
    Tax1.472.663.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.5122.8121.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.5122.8121.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.5122.8121.12
    Equity Share Capital22.1722.1720.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.9010.2910.51
    Diluted EPS7.9010.2910.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.9010.2910.51
    Diluted EPS7.9010.2910.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals #Tatva Chintan #Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 05:20 pm
