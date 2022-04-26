 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tatva Chintan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.53 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.53 crore in March 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 108.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2022 down 17.09% from Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2022 down 17.55% from Rs. 27.06 crore in March 2021.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.51 in March 2021.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,478.80 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.53 104.67 108.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.53 104.67 108.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.76 71.30 48.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.73 0.78 1.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.75 -26.90 8.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.25 8.22 6.89
Depreciation 2.15 2.08 1.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.59 27.45 19.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.80 21.73 22.69
Other Income 0.35 4.72 2.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.16 26.46 25.28
Interest 1.18 0.99 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.98 25.47 24.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.98 25.47 24.24
Tax 1.47 2.66 3.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.51 22.81 21.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.51 22.81 21.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.51 22.81 21.12
Equity Share Capital 22.17 22.17 20.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.90 10.29 10.51
Diluted EPS 7.90 10.29 10.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.90 10.29 10.51
Diluted EPS 7.90 10.29 10.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals #Tatva Chintan #Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.