Tatva Chintan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.53 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.53 crore in March 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 108.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2022 down 17.09% from Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2022 down 17.55% from Rs. 27.06 crore in March 2021.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.51 in March 2021.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,478.80 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)