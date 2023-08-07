English
    Tatva Chintan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 114.36 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:Net Sales at Rs 114.36 crore in June 2023 up 29.37% from Rs. 88.40 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2023 down 2.99% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.36 crore in June 2023 up 31.22% from Rs. 17.04 crore in June 2022.
    Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.42 in June 2022.Tatva Chintan shares closed at 1,677.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.86% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.
    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.36124.5188.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.36124.5188.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.2250.4151.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.840.841.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.9923.76-12.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5610.338.58
    Depreciation6.012.532.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4122.9024.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3313.7412.88
    Other Income1.020.851.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3514.5914.71
    Interest2.933.201.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.4211.3913.70
    Exceptional Items---3.59--
    P/L Before Tax13.427.8013.70
    Tax3.92-9.153.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5016.959.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5016.959.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.5016.959.80
    Equity Share Capital22.1722.1722.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.297.654.42
    Diluted EPS4.297.654.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.297.654.42
    Diluted EPS4.297.654.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals #Tatva Chintan #Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

