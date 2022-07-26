 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tatva Chintan Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.40 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.40 crore in June 2022 down 17.25% from Rs. 106.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022 down 57.67% from Rs. 23.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in June 2022 down 40.83% from Rs. 28.80 crore in June 2021.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.52 in June 2021.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,370.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.61% returns over the last 6 months and 2.52% over the last 12 months.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.40 98.53 106.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.40 98.53 106.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 51.27 62.76 51.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.14 0.73 1.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.55 -23.75 0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.58 8.25 7.13
Depreciation 2.33 2.15 1.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.76 28.59 20.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.88 19.80 23.94
Other Income 1.83 0.35 2.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.71 20.16 26.90
Interest 1.02 1.18 2.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.70 18.98 24.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.70 18.98 24.26
Tax 3.90 1.47 1.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.80 17.51 23.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.80 17.51 23.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.80 17.51 23.15
Equity Share Capital 22.17 22.17 20.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 7.90 11.52
Diluted EPS 4.42 7.90 11.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 7.90 11.52
Diluted EPS 4.42 7.90 11.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
