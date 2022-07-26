Tatva Chintan Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.40 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.40 crore in June 2022 down 17.25% from Rs. 106.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022 down 57.67% from Rs. 23.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in June 2022 down 40.83% from Rs. 28.80 crore in June 2021.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.52 in June 2021.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,370.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.61% returns over the last 6 months and 2.52% over the last 12 months.