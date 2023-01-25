Tatva Chintan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.61 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 104.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2022 down 49.04% from Rs. 22.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2022 down 31.92% from Rs. 28.54 crore in December 2021.