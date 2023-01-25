 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tatva Chintan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.61 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 104.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2022 down 49.04% from Rs. 22.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2022 down 31.92% from Rs. 28.54 crore in December 2021.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.61 90.09 104.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.61 90.09 104.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.92 57.22 71.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.40 1.20 0.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.48 -14.98 -26.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.50 9.20 8.22
Depreciation 2.38 2.31 2.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.40 26.27 27.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.53 8.87 21.73
Other Income 1.52 1.55 4.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.05 10.42 26.46
Interest 2.83 1.36 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.22 9.06 25.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.22 9.06 25.47
Tax 2.60 1.95 2.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.62 7.11 22.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.62 7.11 22.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.62 7.11 22.81
Equity Share Capital 22.17 22.17 22.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.24 3.21 10.29
Diluted EPS 5.24 3.21 10.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.24 3.21 10.29
Diluted EPS 5.24 3.21 10.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited