English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tatva Chintan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.61 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 104.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2022 down 49.04% from Rs. 22.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2022 down 31.92% from Rs. 28.54 crore in December 2021.

    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.6190.09104.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.6190.09104.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.9257.2271.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.401.200.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.48-14.98-26.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.509.208.22
    Depreciation2.382.312.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4026.2727.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.538.8721.73
    Other Income1.521.554.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0510.4226.46
    Interest2.831.360.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.229.0625.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.229.0625.47
    Tax2.601.952.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.627.1122.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.627.1122.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.627.1122.81
    Equity Share Capital22.1722.1722.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.243.2110.29
    Diluted EPS5.243.2110.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.243.2110.29
    Diluted EPS5.243.2110.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited