Tatva Chintan Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.67 crore, up 30.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.67 crore in December 2021 up 30.65% from Rs. 80.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.81 crore in December 2021 up 9.26% from Rs. 20.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.54 crore in December 2021 up 13.39% from Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2020.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.39 in December 2020.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,815.20 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)