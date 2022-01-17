MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tatva Chintan Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.67 crore, up 30.65% Y-o-Y

January 17, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.67 crore in December 2021 up 30.65% from Rs. 80.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.81 crore in December 2021 up 9.26% from Rs. 20.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.54 crore in December 2021 up 13.39% from Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2020.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.39 in December 2020.

Close

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,815.20 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations104.67123.6280.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations104.67123.6280.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials71.3067.2842.94
Purchase of Traded Goods0.780.970.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.90-13.23-11.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.227.457.12
Depreciation2.082.061.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.4525.2616.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7333.8422.93
Other Income4.722.800.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4636.6423.58
Interest0.991.221.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.4735.4222.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.4735.4222.48
Tax2.663.011.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.8132.4120.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.8132.4120.88
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.8132.4120.88
Equity Share Capital22.1722.178.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.2915.0210.39
Diluted EPS10.2915.0210.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.2915.0225.98
Diluted EPS10.2915.0210.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals #Tatva Chintan #Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
first published: Jan 17, 2022 09:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.