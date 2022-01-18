MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tatva Chinta Pharma falls over 9% at open on decline in margins

The stock hit a low of Rs 2597.05 intraday. At 9.20 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 2655 on BSE down 7.4% from its previous close.

Moneycontrol Research
January 18, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
stocks_decline

stocks_decline


Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd on Tuesday declined over 9% in the opening after the firm reported a sequential fall in revenue and operating margins for the December quarter.
 The stock hit a low of Rs 2597.05 intraday. At 9.20 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 2655 on BSE down 7.4% from its previous close.

The firm reported Ebitda margins at 27.26% in the December quarter against 31.31% for the previous period. Ebitda was down 26.87% from a quarter ago to Rs 28.53 crore. Net profit margin fell to 21.79% from 25.64% a quarter ago.

Analysts say that the fall in operating margins was due to a rise in input costs. Costs of materials consumed rose 6% quarter on quarter while year on year they surged over 66%.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 22.81 crore, down 29.62% sequentially while revenue declined 15.33% to Rs 104.67 crore.

Recently, brokerage firm ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the stock with buy rating and gave a target price at Rs 2920 a share. It claimed that the firm is a strong play on smart and green chemistry.

Close

The company listed in July 2021 after raising around Rs 225 crore via fresh issue and Rs 225 crore through offer for sale. Since listing, the firm has surged over 165% from its issue price of Rs 1083 apiece.

The company has said its expansion of Dahej manufacturing facility and upgrade of an R&D facility in Vadodara is underway.

Moneycontrol Research
Tags: #Stocks to Watch #Tatva Chintan #Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
first published: Jan 18, 2022 09:32 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.