Tatia Skylines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 43.95% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 575.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Tatia Skylines shares closed at 3.80 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.