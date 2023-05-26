English
    Tatia Skylines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Skylines and Health Farms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 43.95% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 575.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Tatia Skylines shares closed at 3.80 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.

    Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.090.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.090.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.090.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.100.05
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.030.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.14-0.12
    Other Income0.160.080.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.06-0.05
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.06-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.06-0.05
    Tax0.00---0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.06-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.06-0.03
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.05-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.05-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.05-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.05-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

