Tatia Skylines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Skylines and Health Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 43.95% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 575.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Tatia Skylines shares closed at 3.80 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.
|Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.09
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.09
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.09
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.10
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.14
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.08
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.06
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.06
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited