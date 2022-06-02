 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tatia Skylines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 60.6% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Skylines and Health Farms are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 60.6% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 94.6% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 92.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.87% returns over the last 6 months and 24.68% over the last 12 months.

Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.20 0.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.20 0.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 0.19 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.03 0.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.07 -0.55
Other Income 0.07 0.08 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.02 -0.53
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 0.02 -0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 0.02 -0.53
Tax -0.02 -- -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.02 -0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.02 -0.52
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.01 -0.44
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.01 -0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.01 -0.44
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.01 -0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tatia Skylines #Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.