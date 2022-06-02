Tatia Skylines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 60.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 60.6% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 94.6% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 92.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.87% returns over the last 6 months and 24.68% over the last 12 months.