Tatia Skylines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 60.6% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Skylines and Health Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 60.6% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 94.6% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 92.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.
Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.87% returns over the last 6 months and 24.68% over the last 12 months.
|Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.20
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.20
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.19
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.03
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.07
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.53
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.53
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited