Tatia Skylines Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 4583.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 4583.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 21.96% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 down 27.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.

Tatia Skylines EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2018.

Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.20 on March 19, 2019 (BSE)