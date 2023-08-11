Tatia Skylines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 15.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 15.54% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 419.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.07 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and -20.04% over the last 12 months.