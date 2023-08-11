English
    Tatia Skylines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 15.54% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Skylines and Health Farms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 15.54% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 419.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.07 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and -20.04% over the last 12 months.

    Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.090.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.090.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.080.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.290.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.34-0.09
    Other Income0.080.160.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.18-0.01
    Interest--0.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.19-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.19-0.01
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.19-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.19-0.01
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.16-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.16-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.16-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.16-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

