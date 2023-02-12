 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tatia Skylines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 53.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Skylines and Health Farms are:Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 53.58% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 467.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021. Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.48 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -31.08% over the last 12 months.
Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.120.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.090.120.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.110.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.100.030.03
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.040.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.07-0.07
Other Income0.080.080.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.010.02
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.010.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.060.010.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.010.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.010.02
Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.010.01
Diluted EPS-0.050.010.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.010.01
Diluted EPS-0.050.010.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:55 am