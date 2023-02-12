Tatia Skylines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 53.58% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Skylines and Health Farms are:Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 53.58% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 467.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
|Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.48 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -31.08% over the last 12 months.
|Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.12
|0.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.12
|0.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.11
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.07
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited