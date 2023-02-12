English
    Tatia Skylines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 53.58% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Skylines and Health Farms are:Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 53.58% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 467.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.48 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -31.08% over the last 12 months.
    Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.120.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.120.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.110.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.030.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.040.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.07-0.07
    Other Income0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.010.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.010.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.010.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.010.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.010.02
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.050.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.050.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited