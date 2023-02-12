Tatia Skylines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 53.58% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.12 0.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.12 0.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 0.11 0.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.10 0.03 0.03 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.07 -0.07 Other Income 0.08 0.08 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.01 0.02 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 0.01 0.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.06 0.01 0.02 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.01 0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.01 0.02 Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.01 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.01 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited