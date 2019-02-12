Tatia Skylines Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Skylines and Health Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 1.26% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 2.23% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.
Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.20 on January 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Tatia Skylines and Health Farms
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.41
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.41
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|0.37
|0.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-2.04
|-2.00
|-1.79
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited