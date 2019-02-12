Tatia Skylines Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 1.26% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 2.23% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Tatia Skylines shares closed at 4.20 on January 22, 2019 (BSE)