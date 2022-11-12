Tatia Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 22.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 22.39% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 3822.47% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 3787.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Tatia Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Tatia Global shares closed at 1.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.84% returns over the last 6 months and -72.22% over the last 12 months.