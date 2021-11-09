Tatia Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 15.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2021 down 15.79% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021 down 52.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

Tatia Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Tatia Global shares closed at 3.60 on November 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 500.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1,536.36% over the last 12 months.