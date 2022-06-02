 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tatia Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Global Vennture are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 91.48% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2021.

Tatia Global shares closed at 2.83 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and 349.21% over the last 12 months.

Tatia Global Vennture
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.20 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.20 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.74 0.04 6.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 0.12 -6.81
Other Income -- 0.25 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 0.37 -6.81
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.58 0.37 -6.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.58 0.37 -6.82
Tax 0.01 -- 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.59 0.37 -6.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.59 0.37 -6.84
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.16 15.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.02 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.02 -0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.02 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.02 -0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022
