Tatia Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 91.48% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2021.

Tatia Global shares closed at 2.83 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and 349.21% over the last 12 months.