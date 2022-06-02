Tatia Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Global Vennture are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 91.48% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2021.
Tatia Global shares closed at 2.83 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and 349.21% over the last 12 months.
|Tatia Global Vennture
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.20
|0.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.20
|0.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|0.04
|6.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.12
|-6.81
|Other Income
|--
|0.25
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.37
|-6.81
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.37
|-6.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|0.37
|-6.82
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|0.37
|-6.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|0.37
|-6.84
|Equity Share Capital
|15.16
|15.16
|15.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited