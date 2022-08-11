Tatia Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 15.94% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 12.4% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Tatia Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Tatia Global shares closed at 1.62 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -58.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.98% over the last 12 months.