Tatia Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 13.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2021 down 13.75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 33.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 38.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Tatia Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Tatia Global shares closed at 2.14 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 397.67% returns over the last 6 months and 511.43% over the last 12 months.