Tatia Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 25.4% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatia Global Vennture are:Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 58.4% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 59.46% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Tatia Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.
|Tatia Global shares closed at 1.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.75% returns over the last 6 months and -67.09% over the last 12 months.
|Tatia Global Vennture
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.25
|0.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.25
|0.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.16
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.00
|2.95
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|3.11
|0.37
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|3.11
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|3.11
|0.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|3.11
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|3.11
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|15.16
|15.16
|15.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.20
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.20
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.20
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.20
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited