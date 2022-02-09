Tatia Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 18.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2021 down 18.22% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 166.19% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 117.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Tatia Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Tatia Global shares closed at 4.12 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 92.52% returns over the last 6 months and 815.56% over the last 12 months.