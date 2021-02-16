Tatia Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 101.93% from Rs. 7.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 102.38% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2019.

Tatia Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2019.

Tatia Global shares closed at 0.39 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.43% returns over the last 6 months