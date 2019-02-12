Tatia Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 7.92% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 53.97% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 50% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Tatia Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Tatia Global shares closed at 0.30 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)