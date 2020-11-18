Tatia Global Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 61.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2020 down 61.26% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020 down 65.15% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020 down 66.04% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2019.

Tatia Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2019.

Tatia Global shares closed at 0.23 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.05% returns over the last 12 months.