Tatia Global Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2019 up 1.88% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019 up 332.95% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2019 up 56.92% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.

Tatia Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Tatia Global shares closed at 0.19 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.83% returns over the last 12 months.