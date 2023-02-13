Tatia Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 25.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 59.26% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.