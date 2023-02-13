English
    Tatia Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 25.4% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tatia Global Vennture are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 59.26% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    Tatia Global Vennture
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.250.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.250.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.050.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.150.11
    Other Income0.022.970.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.163.110.38
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.163.110.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.163.110.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.163.110.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.163.110.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.163.110.38
    Equity Share Capital15.1615.1615.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.210.03
    Diluted EPS0.010.210.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.210.03
    Diluted EPS0.010.210.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
