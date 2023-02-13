Tatia Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 25.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 59.26% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Tatia Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Tatia Global shares closed at 1.31 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.14% returns over the last 6 months and -66.84% over the last 12 months.