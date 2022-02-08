TataTeleservice Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 284.22 crore, up 2.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.22 crore in December 2021 up 2.09% from Rs. 278.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 302.30 crore in December 2021 down 1.46% from Rs. 297.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.70 crore in December 2021 down 7.61% from Rs. 131.72 crore in December 2020.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 172.20 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 301.87% returns over the last 6 months and 731.88% over the last 12 months.