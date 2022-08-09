English
    Tata Tele loss narrows to Rs 295 crore in April-June

    The company had posted a loss of Rs 318.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

    PTI
    August 09, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST
    Loss-making telecom operator Tata Teleservices(Maharashtra) on Tuesday reported narrowing of loss to Rs 295.1 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

    Revenue from operations of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) declined marginally to Rs 266.48 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 268.03 crore in the April-June quarter of FY22.

    The board of the company approved extension of the term of redemption by two years starting September 18 in respect of 20.18 crore non-cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares of Rs 100 each aggregating to Rs 2,018 crore that were issued to its promoter firm Tata Teleservices on preferential basis.
