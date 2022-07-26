Tata Steel to scale up capacity by 40-45 MTPA over next decade through organic route, says MD

TV Narendran, Managing Director of Tata Steel.

Tata Steel would like to fuel its growth ambitions through the organic route after a slew of acquisitions that have taken place over the last three years. The steel major acquired Bhushan Steel in 2018, followed by Usha Martin in 2019 and recently closed the acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL).

The company’s managing director TV Narendran in an interview with Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani said it has headroom to grow its capacity by 40-45 million tonnes over the next decade which could fulfil its growth ambitions without going for the inorganic route option.

This could be done by scaling up Kalinganagar unit capacity from 5 million to 10 MTPA; Bhushan from 5 to 10 MPTA and newly acquired NINL from present 1 MTPA to 10 MTPA, he added.

The managing director also added that brownfield expansions allow the company to pace its expansion well. This is capital efficient and hence easy on the balance sheet, he explained.

Meanwhile, Narendran expects to start the blast furnace for NINL by end of September and scale up the capacity of the plant which was shut down for three years to 100,000 tonnes by end of March.