Tata Steel: Strong cash flows to support capex, debt reduction, dividend payout

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Steel‘s (TSL; CMP: Rs 1,261; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,54,166 crore) European operations outperformed on the back of higher volume growth, realisation, and operating profitability. TSL has declared a record dividend of Rs 51 per fully paid share and Rs 12.75 per partly paid share for FY22 and has announced a 10:1 stock split. March quarter performance review India business: Higher deliveries and flattish realisation led to higher revenue growth. Raw material costs increased, primarily due to the increase in coking...