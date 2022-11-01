 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,244.99 crore, down 1.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 32,244.99 crore in September 2022 down 1.04% from Rs. 32,582.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,654.95 crore in September 2022 down 69.51% from Rs. 8,708.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,861.67 crore in September 2022 down 57.56% from Rs. 13,812.16 crore in September 2021.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.30 in September 2021.

Tata Steel shares closed at 101.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -25.60% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31,860.83 32,021.09 32,582.27
Other Operating Income 384.16 -- --
Total Income From Operations 32,244.99 32,021.09 32,582.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,994.74 15,391.43 7,994.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,341.02 1,944.52 814.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,498.57 -4,562.44 -627.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,646.82 1,540.15 1,543.07
Depreciation 1,348.93 1,343.97 1,351.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,919.80 8,139.41 9,428.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,495.11 8,224.05 12,078.06
Other Income 1,017.63 735.63 382.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,512.74 8,959.68 12,460.18
Interest 958.17 722.35 729.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,554.57 8,237.33 11,730.40
Exceptional Items -19.43 -54.80 -130.71
P/L Before Tax 3,535.14 8,182.53 11,599.69
Tax 880.19 2,068.36 2,891.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,654.95 6,114.17 8,708.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,654.95 6,114.17 8,708.26
Equity Share Capital 1,222.37 1,222.37 1,203.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 50.03 71.30
Diluted EPS 2.17 50.01 71.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 50.03 71.30
Diluted EPS 2.17 50.01 71.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
