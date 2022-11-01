Tata Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,244.99 crore, down 1.04% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31,860.83
|32,021.09
|32,582.27
|Other Operating Income
|384.16
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,244.99
|32,021.09
|32,582.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14,994.74
|15,391.43
|7,994.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,341.02
|1,944.52
|814.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,498.57
|-4,562.44
|-627.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,646.82
|1,540.15
|1,543.07
|Depreciation
|1,348.93
|1,343.97
|1,351.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,919.80
|8,139.41
|9,428.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,495.11
|8,224.05
|12,078.06
|Other Income
|1,017.63
|735.63
|382.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,512.74
|8,959.68
|12,460.18
|Interest
|958.17
|722.35
|729.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,554.57
|8,237.33
|11,730.40
|Exceptional Items
|-19.43
|-54.80
|-130.71
|P/L Before Tax
|3,535.14
|8,182.53
|11,599.69
|Tax
|880.19
|2,068.36
|2,891.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,654.95
|6,114.17
|8,708.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,654.95
|6,114.17
|8,708.26
|Equity Share Capital
|1,222.37
|1,222.37
|1,203.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.17
|50.03
|71.30
|Diluted EPS
|2.17
|50.01
|71.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.17
|50.03
|71.30
|Diluted EPS
|2.17
|50.01
|71.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited