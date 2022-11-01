English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,244.99 crore, down 1.04% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32,244.99 crore in September 2022 down 1.04% from Rs. 32,582.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,654.95 crore in September 2022 down 69.51% from Rs. 8,708.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,861.67 crore in September 2022 down 57.56% from Rs. 13,812.16 crore in September 2021.

    Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.30 in September 2021.

    Tata Steel shares closed at 101.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -25.60% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31,860.8332,021.0932,582.27
    Other Operating Income384.16----
    Total Income From Operations32,244.9932,021.0932,582.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14,994.7415,391.437,994.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,341.021,944.52814.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,498.57-4,562.44-627.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,646.821,540.151,543.07
    Depreciation1,348.931,343.971,351.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7,919.808,139.419,428.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,495.118,224.0512,078.06
    Other Income1,017.63735.63382.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,512.748,959.6812,460.18
    Interest958.17722.35729.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,554.578,237.3311,730.40
    Exceptional Items-19.43-54.80-130.71
    P/L Before Tax3,535.148,182.5311,599.69
    Tax880.192,068.362,891.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,654.956,114.178,708.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,654.956,114.178,708.26
    Equity Share Capital1,222.371,222.371,203.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1750.0371.30
    Diluted EPS2.1750.0171.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1750.0371.30
    Diluted EPS2.1750.0171.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Steel
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.