Tata Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,244.99 crore, down 1.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,244.99 crore in September 2022 down 1.04% from Rs. 32,582.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,654.95 crore in September 2022 down 69.51% from Rs. 8,708.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,861.67 crore in September 2022 down 57.56% from Rs. 13,812.16 crore in September 2021.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.30 in September 2021.

Tata Steel shares closed at 101.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -25.60% over the last 12 months.