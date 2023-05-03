Tata Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34,275.25 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34,275.25 crore in March 2023 down 6.56% from Rs. 36,680.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,020.86 crore in March 2023 down 48.71% from Rs. 7,839.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,795.49 crore in March 2023 down 30.96% from Rs. 12,740.41 crore in March 2022.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 64.14 in March 2022.

Tata Steel shares closed at 110.30 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -12.52% over the last 12 months.