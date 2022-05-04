 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,680.93 crore, up 73% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 36,680.93 crore in March 2022 up 73% from Rs. 21,202.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,839.46 crore in March 2022 up 18.9% from Rs. 6,593.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,740.41 crore in March 2022 up 35.86% from Rs. 9,377.54 crore in March 2021.

Tata Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 64.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 57.03 in March 2021.

Tata Steel shares closed at 1,295.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and 21.64% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36,680.93 31,964.25 20,817.72
Other Operating Income -- -- 384.86
Total Income From Operations 36,680.93 31,964.25 21,202.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,438.30 9,967.84 3,899.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,208.41 1,062.04 476.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,825.56 -1,692.67 -104.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,723.17 1,553.12 1,352.55
Depreciation 1,379.78 1,360.20 1,040.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,251.24 8,905.88 6,390.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,854.47 10,807.84 8,146.83
Other Income 506.16 279.94 189.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11,360.63 11,087.78 8,336.59
Interest 645.59 644.12 829.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10,715.04 10,443.66 7,506.88
Exceptional Items -76.45 -180.97 949.26
P/L Before Tax 10,638.59 10,262.69 8,456.14
Tax 2,799.13 2,579.30 1,862.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7,839.46 7,683.39 6,593.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7,839.46 7,683.39 6,593.54
Equity Share Capital 1,222.37 1,222.33 1,198.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 64.14 62.88 57.03
Diluted EPS 64.12 62.85 56.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 64.14 62.88 57.03
Diluted EPS 64.12 62.85 56.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Steel
first published: May 4, 2022 10:04 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.