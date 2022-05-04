Tata Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,680.93 crore, up 73% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36,680.93
|31,964.25
|20,817.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|384.86
|Total Income From Operations
|36,680.93
|31,964.25
|21,202.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,438.30
|9,967.84
|3,899.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,208.41
|1,062.04
|476.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,825.56
|-1,692.67
|-104.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,723.17
|1,553.12
|1,352.55
|Depreciation
|1,379.78
|1,360.20
|1,040.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,251.24
|8,905.88
|6,390.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,854.47
|10,807.84
|8,146.83
|Other Income
|506.16
|279.94
|189.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,360.63
|11,087.78
|8,336.59
|Interest
|645.59
|644.12
|829.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,715.04
|10,443.66
|7,506.88
|Exceptional Items
|-76.45
|-180.97
|949.26
|P/L Before Tax
|10,638.59
|10,262.69
|8,456.14
|Tax
|2,799.13
|2,579.30
|1,862.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7,839.46
|7,683.39
|6,593.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,839.46
|7,683.39
|6,593.54
|Equity Share Capital
|1,222.37
|1,222.33
|1,198.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|64.14
|62.88
|57.03
|Diluted EPS
|64.12
|62.85
|56.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|64.14
|62.88
|57.03
|Diluted EPS
|64.12
|62.85
|56.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited