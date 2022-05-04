Tata Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,680.93 crore, up 73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36,680.93 crore in March 2022 up 73% from Rs. 21,202.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,839.46 crore in March 2022 up 18.9% from Rs. 6,593.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,740.41 crore in March 2022 up 35.86% from Rs. 9,377.54 crore in March 2021.

Tata Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 64.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 57.03 in March 2021.

Tata Steel shares closed at 1,295.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and 21.64% over the last 12 months.