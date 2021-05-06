Tata Steel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21,202.58 crore, up 49.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,202.58 crore in March 2021 up 49.19% from Rs. 14,211.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,593.54 crore in March 2021 up 1609.41% from Rs. 436.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,377.54 crore in March 2021 up 152.08% from Rs. 3,720.04 crore in March 2020.

Tata Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 57.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.24 in March 2020.

Tata Steel shares closed at 1,070.15 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 151.50% returns over the last 6 months and 292.50% over the last 12 months.