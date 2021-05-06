MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Steel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21,202.58 crore, up 49.19% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,202.58 crore in March 2021 up 49.19% from Rs. 14,211.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,593.54 crore in March 2021 up 1609.41% from Rs. 436.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,377.54 crore in March 2021 up 152.08% from Rs. 3,720.04 crore in March 2020.

Tata Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 57.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.24 in March 2020.

Close

Tata Steel shares closed at 1,070.15 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 151.50% returns over the last 6 months and 292.50% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations20,817.7217,669.5314,211.43
Other Operating Income384.86296.13--
Total Income From Operations21,202.5817,965.6614,211.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,899.153,778.443,934.47
Purchase of Traded Goods476.78387.43403.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-104.33307.04-980.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,352.551,340.871,370.83
Depreciation1,040.95971.081,002.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,390.655,450.025,834.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,146.835,730.782,646.42
Other Income189.76140.7471.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,336.595,871.522,717.78
Interest829.71800.05804.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,506.885,071.471,913.78
Exceptional Items949.26-225.94-2,009.48
P/L Before Tax8,456.144,845.53-95.70
Tax1,862.601,230.59341.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,593.543,614.94-436.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,593.543,614.94-436.83
Equity Share Capital1,198.781,146.131,146.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS57.0331.11-4.24
Diluted EPS56.6931.10-4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS57.0331.11-4.24
Diluted EPS56.6931.10-4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Large #Tata Steel
first published: May 6, 2021 12:35 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.