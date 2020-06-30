Tata Steel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14,211.43 crore, down 25.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 14,211.43 crore in March 2020 down 25.71% from Rs. 19,129.55 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 436.83 crore in March 2020 down 117.54% from Rs. 2,491.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,720.04 crore in March 2020 down 32.16% from Rs. 5,483.44 crore in March 2019.
Tata Steel shares closed at 320.85 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.42% returns over the last 6 months and -36.71% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,211.43
|14,817.34
|18,498.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|444.70
|631.48
|Total Income From Operations
|14,211.43
|15,262.04
|19,129.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,934.47
|3,929.42
|5,162.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|403.26
|280.25
|372.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-980.06
|1,325.77
|1,170.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,370.83
|1,035.48
|1,158.65
|Depreciation
|1,002.26
|979.87
|952.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,834.25
|4,913.32
|6,320.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,646.42
|2,797.93
|3,992.53
|Other Income
|71.36
|51.45
|537.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,717.78
|2,849.38
|4,530.50
|Interest
|804.00
|783.87
|654.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,913.78
|2,065.51
|3,876.24
|Exceptional Items
|-2,009.48
|349.23
|-11.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-95.70
|2,414.74
|3,865.22
|Tax
|341.13
|610.91
|1,374.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-436.83
|1,803.83
|2,491.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-436.83
|1,803.83
|2,491.09
|Equity Share Capital
|1,146.13
|1,146.12
|1,146.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.24
|15.30
|21.37
|Diluted EPS
|-4.24
|15.30
|21.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.24
|15.30
|21.37
|Diluted EPS
|-4.24
|15.30
|21.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
