Tata Steel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14,211.43 crore, down 25.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,211.43 crore in March 2020 down 25.71% from Rs. 19,129.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 436.83 crore in March 2020 down 117.54% from Rs. 2,491.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,720.04 crore in March 2020 down 32.16% from Rs. 5,483.44 crore in March 2019.

Tata Steel shares closed at 320.85 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.42% returns over the last 6 months and -36.71% over the last 12 months.