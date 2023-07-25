English
    Tata Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,341.62 crore, up 1% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32,341.62 crore in June 2023 up 1% from Rs. 32,021.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,270.70 crore in June 2023 down 30.15% from Rs. 6,114.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,101.13 crore in June 2023 down 21.38% from Rs. 10,303.65 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 50.03 in June 2022.

    Tata Steel shares closed at 115.50 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.06% returns over the last 6 months and 24.39% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32,341.6233,798.0732,021.09
    Other Operating Income--477.18--
    Total Income From Operations32,341.6234,275.2532,021.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,827.6710,948.7615,391.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,882.452,260.321,944.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-519.791,470.57-4,562.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,565.451,819.531,540.15
    Depreciation1,332.291,371.171,343.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,126.789,645.858,139.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,126.776,759.058,224.05
    Other Income1,642.07665.27735.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,768.847,424.328,959.68
    Interest1,015.611,038.37722.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,753.236,385.958,237.33
    Exceptional Items-11.22-698.98-54.80
    P/L Before Tax5,742.015,686.978,182.53
    Tax1,471.311,666.112,068.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,270.704,020.866,114.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,270.704,020.866,114.17
    Equity Share Capital1,222.401,222.401,222.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.493.2950.03
    Diluted EPS3.493.2950.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.493.2950.03
    Diluted EPS3.493.2950.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

